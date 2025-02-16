Clark Connors Looks Back At Late Entry In AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 Match

Clark Connors was a last minute addition to the AEW All-Atlantic Match at NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door 2022, something he recently reflected on in an interview. Connors was added to the match to replace Tomohiro Ishii and took on Malakai Black, PAC, and Miro in the quest to crown the holder of the title, which is now the AEW International Championship. He recalled the situation in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds and how being a jack of all trades benefited him.

“When I started wrestling, my first gimmick on the indies was ‘The Hybrid’ Clark Connors,” Connors recalled. “I could do a little bit of everything, speed, strength, being smart, whatever the fuck it is. It’s always been true. I don’t like to put myself into one box. As a professional wrestler, all the best who have ever done it, are similar in that. They can do a little bit of comedy, they can make you cry in the main event, they can do backflips or power moves. That’s a trait that I’ve always seen myself in any world they need me.”

He continued, “At Forbidden Door, when Ishii was out, it was short notice. In that type of match, I’m an unknown versus three of the most established and highest paid stars in AEW. To go in there and get myself over in a certain way or wrestle a certain way to beat those guys, I can find what is needed for any match, any segment, any opportunity. I take pride in that. That’s a mark of being a phenomenal pro wrestler. It’s not just about wins and losses and where you are on the card. It’s about being able to go out there and doing what is needed of you and doing it better than anyone else can do it.”

PAC ultimately won the match to become the first champion.