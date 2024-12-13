Claudio Castagnoli Comments On Continental Classic Loss On AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli is unbowed following his first loss in the 2024 Continental Classic on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Castagnoli lost to Will Ospreay in a tournament match on last night’s show, and he spoke backstage after his loss about Ospreay and more.

“I used to be a warrior once,” Castagnoli began (per Wrestling Inc). “You know what the difference is between a warrior and what I am now, see a warrior, he loves the battle, he lives for the fight, he loves it. I just know it’s an act to be accomplished, and yet today I failed.”

He continued, “But that separates me from my colleagues. See, they will trade victory for success, they would rather win 100 matches than win the war. See I am a solider, I am Claudio Castagnoli, first captain to the last true king, and we will win this war.”

Castagnoli, Ospreay and Ricochet all have six points currently in the Gold League, with Castagnoli and Ricchet at a 2-1 record and Ospreay at 2-0.