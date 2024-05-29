Various News: Clip From Who Killed WCW? Premiere, Article On Brandi Rhodes’ Endometriosis Diagnosis

– Vice TV’s Who Killed WCW? premieres next week, and the first clip from the debut episode is online. The Dark Side of the Ring Twitter account shared a clip from the premiere of the four-part series, which debuts next Tuesday at 10 PM on VICE:

FIRST LOOK 🔥 The reality-based nature of the nWo invasion was groundbreaking in its authenticity. Producer Neal Pruitt and @RealKevinNash breakdown the cinematic inspirations for the infamous “lawn dart” moment. “Who Killed WCW?” premieres Tuesday at 10PM on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/aCTnbkwoYn — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 29, 2024

– Today.com has an article looking at Brandi Rhodes’ diagnosis of endometriosis three years after she began exhibiting symptoms of the condition. Rhodes talks to the outlet about how doctors dismissed the symptoms as related to other matters before she was finally diagnosed after she pushed for answers. Rhodes was inspired by Maryse sharing her story dealing with 11 precancerous ovarian tumors.

