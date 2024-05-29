wrestling / News

Various News: Clip From Who Killed WCW? Premiere, Article On Brandi Rhodes’ Endometriosis Diagnosis

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
wcw World Championship Wrestling, WCW Night, Bill DeMott, Ted Turner Jim Crockett Promotions Image Credit: WWE

– Vice TV’s Who Killed WCW? premieres next week, and the first clip from the debut episode is online. The Dark Side of the Ring Twitter account shared a clip from the premiere of the four-part series, which debuts next Tuesday at 10 PM on VICE:

Today.com has an article looking at Brandi Rhodes’ diagnosis of endometriosis three years after she began exhibiting symptoms of the condition. Rhodes talks to the outlet about how doctors dismissed the symptoms as related to other matters before she was finally diagnosed after she pushed for answers. Rhodes was inspired by Maryse sharing her story dealing with 11 precancerous ovarian tumors.

You can see the article in the link above or in the below tweet:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brandi Rhodes, Who Killed WCW?, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading