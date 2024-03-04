wrestling / News

WWE News: Clips From Latest WWE Rivals & Biography, Michael Cole’s Best Reactions

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Rivals Image Credit: A&E

– WWE has posted some clips from last night’s episodes of WWE Rivals & Biography: WWE Legends. Last night’s Rivals looked at Randy Savage vs. Jake Roberts, while the Biography episode was on Sgt. Slaughter. You can see the clips below:

– WWE also posted a new YouTube video highlighing Michael Cole’s reactions:

