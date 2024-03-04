wrestling / News
WWE News: Clips From Latest WWE Rivals & Biography, Michael Cole’s Best Reactions
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE has posted some clips from last night’s episodes of WWE Rivals & Biography: WWE Legends. Last night’s Rivals looked at Randy Savage vs. Jake Roberts, while the Biography episode was on Sgt. Slaughter. You can see the clips below:
– WWE also posted a new YouTube video highlighing Michael Cole’s reactions:
