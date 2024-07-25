– WWE Superstar CM Punk was in attendance for today’s WWE Mattel Elite Squad Panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. The panel was moderated by Sam Roberts and also featured WWE Superstar Zoey Stark. You can see a video of Punk’s arrival, plus a number of the new Mattel action figure reveals for WWE below (via Ringside Collectibles).

The newly revealed figures included first-time figures for Jade Cargill, Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams, Lexis King, Chase University, The Great Muta, and more. There were also new figure reveals for CM Punk, Brian Pillman, Zoey Stark, R-Truth, The Godfather, Kurt Angle, Bron Breakker, and many others. You can view some of those images below.

Upcoming Elite series 115 including CM Punk, The Rock, and Kairi Sane revealed at the Mattel WWE Comic Con 2024 Panel! Shop @Mattel @WWE figures at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l! Follow us for all our #SanDiegoComicCon 2024 coverage!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures… pic.twitter.com/UoK0BlHlG1 — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 25, 2024

Upcoming Elite series 116 including Brian Pillman, Jade Cargill, and Lexis King revealed at the Mattel WWE Comic Con 2024 Panel! Shop @Mattel @WWE figures at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l! Follow us for all our #SanDiegoComicCon 2024 coverage!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures… pic.twitter.com/vQRblsrLbO — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 25, 2024

Upcoming Elite series 113 including Trick Williams and R-Truth revealed at the Mattel WWE Comic Con 2024 Panel! Shop @Mattel @WWE figures at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l! Follow us for all our #SanDiegoComicCon 2024 coverage!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #WWEEliteSquad… pic.twitter.com/CyrTQtxylV — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 25, 2024

Upcoming Main Event series figures of Chase U's Andre Chase, Thea Hail, and Duke Hudson revealed at the Mattel WWE Comic Con 2024 Panel! Shop @Mattel @WWE figures at https://t.co/u2iD9lORTT! Follow us for all our #SanDiegoComicCon 2024 coverage!#RingsideCollectibles… pic.twitter.com/eq5tVChEPf — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 25, 2024

Upcoming Ultimate Edition Ringside Collectibles exclusive of CM Punk revealed at the Mattel WWE Comic Con 2024 Panel! Preorder soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lORTT! Follow us for all our #SanDiegoComicCon 2024 coverage!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #WWEEliteSquad #WWE… pic.twitter.com/fm15wKquer — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 25, 2024

Upcoming Elite series 114 including Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and Zoey Stark revealed at the Mattel WWE Comic Con 2024 Panel! Shop @Mattel @WWE figures at https://t.co/u2iD9lORTT! Follow us for all our #SanDiegoComicCon 2024 coverage!#RingsideCollectibles… pic.twitter.com/XqGZJyMR4t — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 25, 2024

Upcoming Legends Exclusives of Carlito, Kurt Angle, The Godfather, Shawn Michaels, Great Muta, and Smoking Gunns Billy Gunn revealed at the Mattel WWE Comic Con 2024 Panel! Shop @Mattel @WWE figures at https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l! Follow us for all our #SanDiegoComicCon 2024… pic.twitter.com/hz7MZiC6iV — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 25, 2024