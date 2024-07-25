wrestling / News

CM Punk Attends WWE Mattel Elite Squad Panel at SDCC, New Figures Revealed

July 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar CM Punk was in attendance for today’s WWE Mattel Elite Squad Panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. The panel was moderated by Sam Roberts and also featured WWE Superstar Zoey Stark. You can see a video of Punk’s arrival, plus a number of the new Mattel action figure reveals for WWE below (via Ringside Collectibles).

The newly revealed figures included first-time figures for Jade Cargill, Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams, Lexis King, Chase University, The Great Muta, and more. There were also new figure reveals for CM Punk, Brian Pillman, Zoey Stark, R-Truth, The Godfather, Kurt Angle, Bron Breakker, and many others. You can view some of those images below.

