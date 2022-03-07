wrestling / News
CM Punk Beats MJF In Bloody Dog Collar Match At AEW Revolution, Wardlow Turns On MJF (Clips)
CM Punk got his revenge on MJF at AEW Revolution, defeating him in a brutal dog collar match that saw Wardlow turn his back on MJF. Punk defeated MJF in the match on tonight’s show, pinning him after hitting him with MJF’s Diamond Ring which was left on the mat for Punk by Wardlow.
The finish came after MJF called for Wardlow, who came down but seemed to have forgotten the ring. Punk then hit the GTS and Wardlow placed the ring on the apron, allowing Punk to nail MJF with it and get the pin.
You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.
The #DogCollar Match is underway! @CMPunk vs. @The_MJF here at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/4R17J6EjSe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
The back of @CMPunk already marked up here in this #DogCollar match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/d87xR233sT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
"Eat S**T Max" @CMpunk not giving in to @The_MJF here at #AEWRevolution! We are LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/LB8UMnAI9S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@The_MJF with nowhere to run or hide as @CMPunk ruthlessly takes the chain to his back! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/VhatSqYiFa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@The_MJF wrenching the arm of @CMPunk! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/BY6sQwG0AB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@CMPunk sacrificing his own injured knee to deliver that vicious move to @The_MJF! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/E5FGuhVezh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Tacks flying everywhere as @CMPunk tries to take off @The_MJF's head!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/D7dpDWomx0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@RealWardlow with a convenient memory lapse during this #DogCollar match between @CMPunk and @The_MJF!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/DR8ruIdvOJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
