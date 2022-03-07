wrestling / News

CM Punk Beats MJF In Bloody Dog Collar Match At AEW Revolution, Wardlow Turns On MJF (Clips)

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

CM Punk got his revenge on MJF at AEW Revolution, defeating him in a brutal dog collar match that saw Wardlow turn his back on MJF. Punk defeated MJF in the match on tonight’s show, pinning him after hitting him with MJF’s Diamond Ring which was left on the mat for Punk by Wardlow.

The finish came after MJF called for Wardlow, who came down but seemed to have forgotten the ring. Punk then hit the GTS and Wardlow placed the ring on the apron, allowing Punk to nail MJF with it and get the pin.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, CM Punk, MJF, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading