CM Punk Beats MJF In Bloody Dog Collar Match At AEW Revolution, Wardlow Turns On MJF (Clips)

CM Punk got his revenge on MJF at AEW Revolution, defeating him in a brutal dog collar match that saw Wardlow turn his back on MJF. Punk defeated MJF in the match on tonight’s show, pinning him after hitting him with MJF’s Diamond Ring which was left on the mat for Punk by Wardlow.

The finish came after MJF called for Wardlow, who came down but seemed to have forgotten the ring. Punk then hit the GTS and Wardlow placed the ring on the apron, allowing Punk to nail MJF with it and get the pin.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.

