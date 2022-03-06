Join 411’s Live AEW Revolution Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with your AEW Revolution live coverage. We’ve got twelve matches on tap for tonight, and many of them are threatening to steal the show. Title matches, ladder matches, dog collars, tornadoes, and even HOOK. Everything is possible. Let’s hook em up!

Excalibur & Tony Schiavone call the Buy-In matches, one assumes Jim Ross will join them for the main show.

Buy-In Match: Kris Statlander vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch: Hirsch runs right into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Headlock takeover by Statlander, whip off the ropes, Statlander goes for a handspring but Hirsch takes the advantage by kicking the arm. Outside the ring, Leyla sticks Kris’s arm between the steps and the ringpost and kicks the steps. Back in the ring, Leyla talks some smack and continues working the left arm for a second before Kris gets a two-count with a Dustin powerslam. Kris goes up top for a moonsault, but Leyla breaks that up and knees her while in the tree of woe. Running dropkick to the elbow snaps Statlander out of the tree. Hirsch goes for the cross armbreaker, but Statlander gets out of it easily. Leyla slips on the ropes, but Kris slams her down and goes to a bodyscissors to reset things. Leyla with some mounted punches, then they exchange strikes. Kris clotheslines Leyla into a backbreaker. Leyla runs into some more clotheslines, then grabs the ankle. Kris turns around and kicks Leyla, hits the Blue Thunder bomb for two. Elbow in the corner, then a knee strike from Statlander sends Hirsch down. Statlander gets tripped whilst on the apron, then goes for the Big Bang Theory on said apron. Leyla blocks that, then ranas Kris to the floor! Kris landed on Leyla’s knees there, so both women got it pretty bad. Kris gets back in the ring and hit with a running knee strike. A series of suplexes gets a two count, and Leyla transitions to the cross armbreaker. Not really locked in though, so Kris can get her long legs to the ropes. Leyla goes for the Meteora in the corner, but Kris blocks and knocks her to the apron. They’re both up on the top turnbuckle, Kris’s attempt at a superplex is blocked. Leyla ends up in the electric chair position, Kris just drops her down from the second turnbuckle. Michinoku Driver gets two for Statlander. Leyla goes outside and gets her a weapon. An extra turnbuckle support apparently. She waylays Kris with it, and hits a moonsault press for three.

Winner: Leyla Hirsch (10 minutes via pinfall)

A couple of rough spots, but some decent enough action from these two. Shame that the feud didn’t get over the way it could have.

Red Velvet comes on down to check on Statlander.

After a video hyping the dog collar match, Tony Schiavone is joined in the ring by Don Callis, who properly trolls the crowd by coming out to Kenny Omega’s music. Don asks if the fans were expecting somebody else. They don’t get Kenny Omega tonight, they’re going to listen to Don instead. The fans aren’t impressed. Don & Kenny gave them the most memorable world title reign in the history of the business while Kenny had catastrophic injuries. Don blames the fans for this, as they kept encouraging Kenny & sucked the blood out of him. Don was disgusted by the card tonight, specifically all the violence involved. It’ll be a great night for the Elite though, as the Young Bucks will win the tag team titles tonight. Adam Cole has created a sleeper cell within the Elite, and since Kenny isn’t here tonight, Cole will become the new AEW World Champion. Don thinks Cole will be a fantastic transitional champion, up until the second Kenny Omega returns. There’s only one diamond in this business, and it’s Kenny By Gawd Omega.

Taz joins Excalibur & Tony on commentary for the next match.

Buy-In Match: Hook vs. QT Marshall: QT has a microphone, and notes that if you want something done, you have to do it yourself. He’ll show Hook what being cold-hearted is all about! Good luck with that, fella. Fans are solidly behind Hook, as they have been from the beginning. Hook picks QT’s ankle, which inspires some smack talk. Hook takes QT down and goes for a bow & arrow, but QT finds the ropes. Hook lands some punches and a headbutt in the corner, but QT hits a kick. Hook reverses the whip, T-bones QT and clotheslines him to the outside. QT challenges Hook to leave the ring, but that doesn’t take. QT piefaces Hook back in the ring, then lands a cheap shot behind the ref’s back. QT tosses Hook outside, then goes for a pump kick, but Hook catches him and suplexes him on the floor! QT gets tossed back in the ring, but he trips Hook into the middle turnbuckle. The fans tell QT that he sucks. Vertical suplex by QT, then an Abdullah elbow drop gets a one count. Hook slips out of the suplex attempt, hits a Northern Lights suplex for two. QT with a face rake, then a back suplex on Hook. QT goes up top…Hook crotches him up there. Another suplex from Hook, QT with a back elbow, then he signals for the Diamond Cutter! Hook blocks, QT does an up and over in the corner, but backs right into Red Rum! QT taps.

Winner: Hook (5 minutes via submission)

Exactly what it needed to be.