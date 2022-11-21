wrestling / News

CM Punk Makes Brief Appearance On Talking Dead

November 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk AEW Image Credit: AEW

The Walking Dead’s series finale aired tonight, and CM Punk made a quick appearance on its aftershow Talking Dead. Punk, who made three appearances on the Chris Hardwick-hosted aftershow during its run, appeared on tonight’s episode with a video as part of a montage of past guests in which he said farewell to the cast and crew of the show.

Punk appeared on the show once in 2012 and twice in 2014. In semi-related news (and likely coincidence), tonight’s series finale of the main series featured an appearance by Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality,” which is of course Punk’s entrance music.

