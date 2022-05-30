CM Punk Celebrated With FTR After AEW Double or Nothing Went Off the Air

As previously reported, CM Punk won the AEW World title last night at Double or Nothing, defeating Hangman Page in the main event. After the show ended, Punk celebrated his victory with FTR and thanked the fans.

He said: “From now, until I retire, make sure you always tell me to never do the Buckshot Lariat again. Hey let’s fucking go. I’ll try to keep it short. I couldn’t do anything in this world without the love and support of my beautiful wife April Mendez. I’m very grateful I get to wake up next to her every day and she puts up with me being gone so I can entertain all of you. I love her in a different way but I truly love all of you. I wouldn’t be able to be a champion right now if it wasn’t for you. FTR wouldn’t be able to be the best tag team in the world if it wasn’t for all of you. And you all sacrificed a lot in your life. Some of you flew here. A nice kid named Oliver flew here from England to see me. No matter what you hear, no matter what you read, I am grateful for each and every single one of you. I love every single one of you and I am the champion once again in professional wrestling because of all of you.”