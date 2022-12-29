CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite

Dax Harwood made a public plea for CM Punk and The Elite to work things out, and Punk posted a brief comment on the matter. Punk’s AEW status has been in question following his media scrum after AEW All Out and the backstage altercation that occurred soon after. Punk has been out of action with injury and stayed silent on the matter, while the Elite are now back on AEW TV following suspensions.

Harwood said on the first episode of his new podcast (per Fightful):

“This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we’re doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living.”

As Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp notes, Punk commented on an Instagram post by the Pro Wrestling Podcast referencing Harwood’s comments. The post is captioned:

“Let’s just shake hands and say sorry lol No but seriously.”

Punk succinctly replied, “Duh.”