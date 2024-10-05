– During a recent interview with No Contest Wrestling, CM Punk spoke about his relationship with the band Living Colour, who created the song “Cult of Personality,” which he’s used as his entrance theme in wrestling for years. According to Punk, the band reached out to him when WWE was trying to license the song again. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on Living Colour telling him about WWE contacting them about “Cult of Personality”: “I’m tight with the band. They’re calling me going, ‘Hey, they’re trying to license the song again. If this isn’t for you, it’s a hard no.’ I didn’t want to say anything. I kind of told them it was for me without saying. ‘Maybe you should…’ Corey (Glover) is like, ‘Is it you or not you?’ ‘Corey just…..'”

On the band re-releasing the song: “Yes. That’s because we pay the band. We’re not paying the record label. They re-recorded it and remastered it. I feel much better going, ‘Here you go.’”

CM Punk will be in action tonight at WWE Bad Blood. He’s facing Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell. Tonight’s show is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.