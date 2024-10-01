CM Punk and Drew McIntyre Confront Each Other Before Bad Blood On WWE Raw

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre had their final verbal showdown inside Hell in a Cell on Raw ahead of their match at WWE Bad Blood. Monday’s show saw the two share the ring for a promo segment with Adam Pearce and security guards keeping them away from each other.

The segment saw McIntyre talk about how he was wearing black out of respect for AJ Lee in anticipation of what he would be doing to Punk at the PPV, and that Punk taught him how valuable a weapon that hate was. He noted that his hate would die alongside Punk, who will be cone forever, and pointed out how Roxanne Perez looked up to Punk until she learned who he was.

Punk said that he’s had many nicknames including that of the Voice of the Voiceless, but that he is without a voice now because he has so much rage toward his rival. He said he hasn’t been home for four weeks so as to spare his wife his current mood, noting that McIntyre has turned him into what his harshest critics accuse me of being. Punk said he’d sent McIntyre back to Scotland in a box and that McIntyre would be begging and praying at Bad Blood. He concluded with, “I’ll see you in hell.”