CM Punk Lashes Out At The Miz After WWE Backstage, Mentions ‘Saudi Arabia Blood Money’

Fightful reports that following last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, WWE on FOX’s Twitter account posted a after-show clip of The Miz as the group removed their microphones to leave the set.

The Miz said: “We are now done with WWE backstage, they’re taking the microphones off of me, it was great.”

Christian then joked that ‘thankfully’ the show was over, and Miz replied: “What do you mean, thankfully? I feel like it was the best WWE Backstage ever. What do you mean in or around (the best ever), name one that was better.”

Eventually Renee Young mentioned what appeared to be the episode with Ember Moon on November 19, which was also the first full episode with CM Punk on the panel.

To this, Miz replied: “Sorry I didn’t change the culture, my bad!”

This is a reference to CM Punk’s first appearance, in which he said he was going to “change the culture.” The tweet with the clip has since been deleted. However, it wasn’t removed in time for Punk to see it. He unleashed a harsh response to Miz, one that he also eventually deleted.

He wrote: “Go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia you fucking dork.“