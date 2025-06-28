CM Punk Mocks John Cena With ‘Basic Punkanomics’ Rap On WWE Smackdown

CM Punk flipped the script on John Cena, coming out in an old-school Cena-like mode to deliver a rap on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Punk interrupt Cena in the main event, rocking a jersey, chain and “Drug Free” knucks as he came down to the ring to deliver a rhyme in a rebuke to Cena after Cena riffed on Punk’s “pipebomb” promo on last week’s show.

Punk mocked Cena in his rhyme, which was the final segment between the two before they compete for Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions on Saturday. The full text of Punk’s rap is below (h/t to Fightful for the transcription):

“Don’t adjust your television set, your eyes are working just right.

This clown plagiarized my pipebomb so now I’m stealing Word Life

You had to rip me off to cut your best promo

To distract from the fact that we all see you move in slow mo

Remember when you used to rap, yeah, you deserve all the criticism, you’re like a Temu Macklemore, but with Mackleless rhythm

He said I’m a problem, he called me a player hater

Let’s be honest, John Cena has buried more talent than The Undertaker

That’s why he’s the champ and he went and lost all his respect

Hey, John, I get it, I’d retire too if this place re-hired my ex

If you never said your prayers, ate your vitamins or fixed your bald spot, you wouldn’t be a pro wrestler, you’d be a Boston mall cop

He gets good movie roles, that much is a fact, but when we see Batista act, we realize John ain’t that

Same shirt, same hat, your persona stays tragic

You’re like a fish-belly white Hulk Hogan but somehow more problematic

When it comes to Best in the World, I’m your vessel

Millions chant my name and at you they chant, ‘You can’t wrestle’

Get it in while you can, in six months he’ll gone and I’ll still be here having fun

He won’t have time for you little people anymore, he’ll be busy washing underwear for James Gunn

He’s a superhero now, he words for DC, but no matter how hard you try, you’ll still always be The Marine to me

That’s straight to DVD, you better find a PS3, I now understand ‘You can’t see me’

It’s a hell of a catchphrase John, but now it’s all done because we all see you and we’re looking at a washed up bum

14 years ago today, I dropped the legendary pipebomb and you tried to make it all about you because that’s what you do, John

You’re a leech, you’re a phony, you’re a fraud, you’re an ass kiss

17-time world champion, but ain’t never been in my class

Before you go, John, there’s one more wish to make

Tomorrow night, you’re going to lose to Kendrick because bitch, you’re my Drake”