WWE News: CM Punk Appearing In New Comedy, Shield vs. Hardy Boys 2017 Match

– CM Punk is appearing in a new comedy that arrives in October. Dark Sky Films released a poster on Thursday for the indie comedy Let’s Start a Cult, which lists CM Punk (under his real name of Phil Brooks) in the cast. You can see the poster below courtesy of star Stavros Halkias.

The film is directed by Ben Kitnick and also stars Wes Haney, Eric Rahill, Katy Fullan, and Daniel Simonsen, with appearances from Joe Pera, Ethan Suplee, Tom Papa and Punk. Releasing on October 25th, it is described as follows:

Having missed out on his cult’s long awaited ritual suicide, an obnoxious loser teams up with his bogus ex-messiah to rebuild their doomsday commune. Traveling together through middle America, the constantly-bickering duo induct a military wannabe, a mentally unstable mom, and a mysterious foreign hitchhiker into their cult… but will this family of outcasts fulfill their transcendent destiny, or decide this life might be worth living after all?

No word on the specifics of Punk’s role.

