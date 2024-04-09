wrestling / News
CM Punk Addresses Live Crowd After RAW Went Off The Air
CM Punk addressed the live crowd after Monday’s RAW After WrestleMania went off the air. Punk said he and Jey Uso would send the crowd home happy. Jey said he wanted to throw his signed shoes into the crowd, while Punk noted that he once lived in Philadelphia, adding that the city meant a lot to him and that over 20,000 fans were at the show. Punk later shouted out Paul Heyman and promised that next time, he’d have his boots on. Punk and Jey signed shoes and tossed them into the crowd.
Punk also appeared on RAW itself, distracting Drew McIntyre, helping Jey win and earn a shot at the World Title.
Video can be seen below.
CM Punk’s full promo once #RawAfterMania goes off the air. That’s a wrap from #WrestleMania week folks. pic.twitter.com/p0V3pud9kq
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso Thinks The Bloodline’s Story Is Just Getting Started After Roman Reigns’ Loss
- Triple H Says WWE Isn’t Just In His Era Now, Is Glad Stephanie McMahon Is ‘Home’
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event