CM Punk Addresses Live Crowd After RAW Went Off The Air

CM Punk addressed the live crowd after Monday’s RAW After WrestleMania went off the air. Punk said he and Jey Uso would send the crowd home happy. Jey said he wanted to throw his signed shoes into the crowd, while Punk noted that he once lived in Philadelphia, adding that the city meant a lot to him and that over 20,000 fans were at the show. Punk later shouted out Paul Heyman and promised that next time, he’d have his boots on. Punk and Jey signed shoes and tossed them into the crowd.

Punk also appeared on RAW itself, distracting Drew McIntyre, helping Jey win and earn a shot at the World Title.

Video can be seen below.