CM Punk Responds To Person Who Says Kevin Owens Got His Dream Match at WrestleMania 38

CM Punk always wanted to face Steve Austin in a match at WrestleMania, and he responded on Twitter to a user who said Kevin Owens got his “unrealized dream” last night. As noted, Owens faced Austin in the main event of night one in a match that stemmed out of the KO Show segment.

Following that segment, ThROH The Years Podcast co-host Trevor Dane wrote that Owens was “getting Punk’s unrealized dreams” and referenced a story from Owens where Punk made a comment about Owens (then Kevin Steen) wrestling in a T-Shirt and when Owens tried to joke about it to Punk, it came off very wrong to the point that Punk yelled at him over it.

Punk wrote in response to Dane:

“insane after all these years people still can watch that video, listen to Kev tell that story about Gabe making him wrestle in a shirt, and blame ME for Kev coming back into the locker room and yelling at ME. I’m super happy for him right now, but that doesn’t fit your narrative”