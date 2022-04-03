wrestling / News
The KO Show Turns Into a No Holds Barred Match at Wrestlemania, Steve Austin Wins (Pics, Video)
As expected, the segment between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin turned into a fight at Wrestlemania. However, it became something more, as Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match. Austin accepted, a referee came down and the match was on. The two brawled all around ringside, and Austin took several bumps, including a stunner from Owens. However he avoided a chair shot and hit a stunner of his own to get the victory.
He gave Owens another stunner after the match and shoved him out of the ring. He then celebrated and said it was good to be back in Texas. Austin invited Byron Saxton into the ring and gave him a stunner too.
This is Austin’s first match in WWE since Wrestlemania XIX against The Rock in 2003.
