CM Punk Asked About The Meteoric Rise of Roman Reigns After WWE Survivor Series

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and CM Punk were victorious in their Men’s WarGames match against Solo Sikoa, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu at WWE Survivor Series. After the show, CM Punk was asked during the post-show conference about his past clashes with WWE management over how much of a priority Roman Reigns was to the company, and what he thinks of the meteoric rise of Roman Reigns in WWE following his departure.

Punk kept his answer simple, simply saying “no comment” before walking off.