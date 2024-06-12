– Deadline reports that WWE Superstar and former AEW World Champion CM Punk has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The report notes that Paradigm is looking to expand Punk’s presence in the entertainment realm.

Punk recently made a blockbuster return to WWE for the first time in almost 10 years lat November at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. His WWE return drew over 71 million views across social platforms, becoming WWE’s biggest social moment in history. Besides his experience as a pro wrestler, Punk has appeared in television roles in the acclaimed Mayans M.C. and Heels. His film roles include Girl on the Third Floor and Jakob’s Wife.

Punk’s recent return to WWE also sparked more than $1 million in merchandise sales in just 24 hours. The night after WWE Survivor Series also saw Monday Night Raw’s ratings rise by 29%. CM Punk, aka Phil Brooks, is currently injured and recovering from a torn triceps injury he suffered earlier this year during his in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble.