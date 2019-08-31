CM Punk Starrcast Q&A Report: Punk Open To Talking With WWE, Talks Kofi Kingston’s Title Win, Working With John Cena

– 411mania was in attendance for today’s CM Punk Q&A at Starrcast III, where the former WWE Champion discussed his WWE run, getting past his issues with the company and more. You can see highlights below, as well as the live tweets from our coverage of the event.

Punk started off the Q&A by saying that he would not be at AEW All Out tonight, and shot down the rumors that his agency reached out to FOX Sports 1 about him co-hosting the upcoming WWE talk show. Punk noted that he has let go everything regarding his past issues with WWE, adding that if the company wanted to make sure he was happy while he was there then they could have just talked to him and let him have time off. When he was told that talent gets time off now such as Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, he was left speechless by the revelation.

Punk talked about his work with Samoa Joe in Ring of Honor, saying that he enjoyed it and that working with Joe was easy. He commented on Joe’s legendary stiffness in the ring, saying, “that guy would beat the s**t out of you.” He was very complimentary of Joe and said he hopes Joe’s happy with what he’s doing now. Discussing his time in Ring of Honor, he said he was proud of his work there because he felt the company began a destination for both wrestlers and fans. He feld sad about leaving ROH in 2005, but also felt that it was time for him to move on.

Punk talked about his friendship with Kofi Kingston in WWE, saying that he loved traveling with Kofi. He added that Kingson’s WWE Championship win was long overdue and should have happened ten years ago.

Asked about his new movie The Girl on the Third Floor, Punk said he is very critical of his own work but when he watched the film, “didn’t hate it” which for him is a compliment.

Punk noted that he would be open to talking to Vince McMahon and Triple H at some point, but that he would not be the one to initiate the talks. He added, “If they didn’t talk to me then, why would they talk to me now?” He said that he enjoyed working with John Cena because it was easy to do so, and that he he thinks Cena was relieved to not have to call the match.

He also addressed The Rock calling him on the phone in front of a Raw audience in February of 2017 after the show went off the air, when they were filming a scene for Fighting with My Family. The incident reportedly had people backstage livid over the situation. Punk said he didn’t answer because he was in an elevator at the time and thus didn’t get the call. He said, “When I got outside I had 87 messages!” Punk noted that he recieved text messages from people backstage about how chaotic it was, saying that there were “broken headsets.”

Punk shared a story of the late Harley Race, saying that he was driving with Race and the WWE Hall of Famer had to throw up. Punk tried to pull over but Race told him, “Don’t pull over. It’ll alert the authorities.” After Race threw up, he apologized and gave Punk a hug with vomit on his chest. He also talked about Steve Austin, saying that he once approached Austin in 2010 and asked if Austin could give him a Stunner after a dark match because he wanted to take one. Punk says he tried to get a match to happen after that.

Punk was asked about current stars, and says he has seen clips of Will Ospreay. He put Ospreay over and said that he doesn’t believe he could keep up with guys like him and Kenny Omega.

He also recalled the altercation that he had with Tony Atlas in 2007. Atlas was down in OVW doing some mentoring and made a comment about Punk’s wrist taping looking weird. The two got into it later during the group critique and Atlas tore into Punk, saying, “With an attitude like that you’ll never be called up to TV.” The argument went for a reported 20 minutes. Punk said that someone reported it to Vince McMahon because they wanted to get him fired, but that he spoke with Undertaker and nothing ever came of the whole thing. He also talked about facing Undertaker at WrestleMania and said that he wasn’t made about it; he just wanted it to be the best it could and wanted to look like a threat to the Dead Man. He said he believed it was a it was a good match.

Punk said that he pitched a film to WWE Studios, namely a Cannonball Run remake involving WWE stars. He also did reach out to Good Humor about the famous WWE Ice Cream Bars in the wake of his promo with Vince McMahon when he was making demands as WWE Champion when his contract was running out in storyline.

Punk said that his comic book film role is a 2019 take on Kraven the Hunter, and that he would love to play Moon Knight in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series. He closed out the panel by saying that fans shouldn’t let the wrestling companies draw them into an us vs them mentality: “Just enjoy all the wrestling that’s out there.”

CM Punk said he will not be at AEW tonight. He also shot down rumors of the FOX Sports deal. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast pic.twitter.com/FoLkVRVcwm — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk said that he's let everything go with his issues with WWE. Added that if they wanted to make sure he was happy during his time there they could have just talked to him and let him have time off. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

When told wrestlers like Seth Rollins and Finn Balor get time off now, Punk was left speechless! pic.twitter.com/FYG9Wjvwht — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

He said that working with @SamoaJoe was easy and he enjoyed it, but "that guy would beat the s**t out of you." Added that Joe is a peach and he hopes he's happy with what he's doing now. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk was proud of his work with @ringofhonor because he felt it became a destination for wrestlers and fans. He felt sad about leaving but also felt it was time. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk loved traveling with Kofi Kingston and says Kofi's title win should have happened ten years ago. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk noted that he's very critical of his own work but when he saw The Girl on the Third Floor, he "didn't hate it." This is actually a big compliment from him for his own stuff. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk said he would be open to talking with Triple H and Vince McMahon, but he wouldn't start talks. "If they didn't talk to me then, why would they talk to me now?" #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk enjoyed working with John Cena because it was easy and he thinks Cena was relieved not to have to call the match. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk said when The Rock called him from a RAW event, he didn't answer because he was in an elevator. "When I got outside I had 87 messages!" He said he got texts from people backstage in WWE who said it was crazy and there were "broken headsets." #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk told a story about Harley Race puking in his car and apologizing, before giving him a hug with puke on his chest. Punk tried to pull over beforehand but Harley said, "Don't pull over. It'll alert the authorities." #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk said he once approached @steveaustinBSR about giving him a stunner after a dark match in 2010 because he wanted to take a stunner. Tried to get a match to happen after. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk has seen clips of @WillOspreay. Doesn't think he could keep up with guys like him and @KennyOmegamanX. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk said after an incident with Tony Atlas in OVW, someone went to Vince to report it because they wanted to get him fired. He talked with Undertaker and nothing came of it. #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk said he wasn't mad about wrestling the Undertaker at WrestleMania, he just wanted it to be the best it could be and wanted to look like a threat. "I thought it was a good match." #StarrcastIII #Starrcast — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019

Punk's dream comic book role is a 2019 version of Kraven the Hunter. Also would love to play Moon Knight. #Starrcast #StarrcastIII — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 31, 2019