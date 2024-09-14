wrestling / News
CMLL 91st Anniversary Results: Mistico Defeats Chris Jericho
CMLL held its 91st anniversary show last night at Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, with several AEW stars on hand. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro, Max Star & Hombre Bala Jr.) def. Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Magia Blanca)
* 2/3 Falls Match: Soberano Jr. & Los Hermanos Chavez (Niebla Roja & Ángel de Oro) def. Templario, Neon & Star Jr. (w/ KeMalito) (2-1).
* 2024 Copa Independencia Tournament – Finals: Titán def. Máscara Dorada
* Orange Cassidy cut a promo backstage and was attacked by Chris Jericho & Big Bill
* CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Zeuxis def. Willow Nightingale (c) to win the title
* 2/3 Falls Match: Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Ultimo Guerrero (w/ Periquito Sacaryas) def. Rocky Romero, KOJIMA & Orange Cassidy (2-1).
* Mask Quadrangular: Hechicero def. El Valiente, Esfinge & Euforia. Euforia was forced to unmask.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Místico def. Chris Jericho (w/ Big Bill) (2-1). Bill and Jericho attacked after the match but Cassidy returned to make the save.
Los Depredadores son superados por Los Viajeros del Espacio en la primera batalla.
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL en vivo exclusivamente para nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/SayE7zF0p6|| @Arena_MX pic.twitter.com/zTAB6Abxaf
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
Soberano Jr. y Los Hermanos Chávez se llevan este segundo duelo de la noche.
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL en vivo exclusivamente para nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/SayE7zF0p6|| @Arena_MX pic.twitter.com/Y3jnldWNvZ
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
¡Extraordinaria batalla! Titán se lleva la #CopaIndependenciaCMLL ante Máscara Dorada.
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL en vivo exclusivamente para nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/SayE7zF0p6|| @Arena_MX pic.twitter.com/7If4tJyDiG
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
Spanish Fly! Zeuxis le arrebata el Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL a Willow Nightingale.
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL en vivo exclusivamente para nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/SayE7zF0p6|| @Arena_MX pic.twitter.com/ADXBSL7B02
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero y Kojima no pudieron ante el poderío de Atlantis Jr., Volador Jr. y Último Guerrero.
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL en vivo exclusivamente para nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/SayE7zF0p6|| @Arena_MX pic.twitter.com/aR4LxWGuvv
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
Hechicero ha despojado de su máscara a Euforia tras una batalla extraordinaria! Vaya duelo en el #91AniversarioCMLL.
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL en vivo exclusivamente para nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/SayE7zF0p6|| @Arena_MX pic.twitter.com/DoRxs3gCoq
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
¡El Rey de Plata y Oro está en casa! Místico arriba para su mano a mano ante Chris Jericho.
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL en vivo exclusivamente para nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/SayE7zF0p6| @Arena_MX || @caristicomx pic.twitter.com/oaDzeqJzFf
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
La carismática Willow Nightingale arriba en busca de retener el Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL…
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL EN VIVO para miembros Leyenda ⇒ https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ|| @Arena_MX pic.twitter.com/c57qft4nR9
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
Titán tapped out Dorada #CMLL pic.twitter.com/taFVdOtx8D
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) September 14, 2024
¡El Coloso de La Laguna completa el Cuadrangular de Máscaras! Euforia llega para un compromiso sumamente importante en la Arena México
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL en vivo exclusivamente para nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/SayE7zF0p6|| @Arena_MX pic.twitter.com/hgjpCCWqjT
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
¡Corazón de León! Chris Jericho hace estremecer a La Catedral de la Lucha Libre con su tema "Judas"
📺 #91AniversarioCMLL en vivo exclusivamente para nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/SayE7zF0p6|| @Arena_MX || @AEW || @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/lffKeLO3GP
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 14, 2024
