CMLL 91st Anniversary Results: Mistico Defeats Chris Jericho

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL 91st Aniversario Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its 91st anniversary show last night at Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, with several AEW stars on hand. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro, Max Star & Hombre Bala Jr.) def. Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Magia Blanca)
* 2/3 Falls Match: Soberano Jr. & Los Hermanos Chavez (Niebla Roja & Ángel de Oro) def. Templario, Neon & Star Jr. (w/ KeMalito) (2-1).
* 2024 Copa Independencia Tournament – Finals: Titán def. Máscara Dorada
* Orange Cassidy cut a promo backstage and was attacked by Chris Jericho & Big Bill
* CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Zeuxis def. Willow Nightingale (c) to win the title
* 2/3 Falls Match: Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Ultimo Guerrero (w/ Periquito Sacaryas) def. Rocky Romero, KOJIMA & Orange Cassidy (2-1).
* Mask Quadrangular: Hechicero def. El Valiente, Esfinge & Euforia. Euforia was forced to unmask.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Místico def. Chris Jericho (w/ Big Bill) (2-1). Bill and Jericho attacked after the match but Cassidy returned to make the save.

