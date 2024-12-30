CMLL Announces Injury to Villano III Jr

CMLL has announced that Villano III Jr recently suffered a knee injury and won’t wrestle at Viernes Espectacular on Friday. He was set to face Zandokan Jr. However, Villano suffered a torn ACL and lateral meniscus tear.

CMLL said in a statement: “CMLL reports that due to a serious knee injury, including a torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus tear, Villano III Jr. will not be able to participate in the Viernes Espectacular VIP event on January 3, where he would face Zandokan Jr. as a rematch of one of the best matches of 2024.

In his place, Villano III Jr. will be featured, continuing the legacy of the Dinastía Imperial. We wish Villano III Jr. a speedy recovery.”