CMLL Announces Signing Of Flip Gordon

Flip Gordon has a new home in CMLL. Gordon announced on Instagram Wednesday that he alumnus has signed with the Mexican company, which CMLL confirmed on Twitter.

Gordon will compete at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on Friday, teaming with Mistico & Mascara Dorada against Volador Jr, Titan & Star Jr.

#CMLLInforma || Flip Gordon presente en el Noticiero Oficial del CMLL… retorna a la Arena México este viernes en el encuentro súper estelar. 📲 Transmisión En Vivo: https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/3QQLrPVlZl — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 15, 2023