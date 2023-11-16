wrestling / News

CMLL Announces Signing Of Flip Gordon

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Flip Gordon Image Credit: NJPW

Flip Gordon has a new home in CMLL. Gordon announced on Instagram Wednesday that he alumnus has signed with the Mexican company, which CMLL confirmed on Twitter.

Gordon will compete at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on Friday, teaming with Mistico & Mascara Dorada against Volador Jr, Titan & Star Jr.

