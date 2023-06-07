CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 6.6.23: Mexican World Title Changes Hands, More

The latest episode of CMLL’s Martes de Arena Mexico saw a new Mexican World Champion crowned and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on Tuesday, courtesy of Fightful along with the full video:

* Angelito, Kaligua & Little Magic def. Mercury, Minos & Little Gunpowder

* Tiffany & Skadi def. Metallic & Magnificent.

* Lightning Match: Cowboy Jr def. Halcon Suriano Jr.

* Volcano, Blue Panther & Dark Panther def. Kraneo & Diablo Cufflinks

* CMLL Mexican Heavyweight Championship Match: Star Black def. Sacred

* Atlantis, Panterita del Ring Jr & Star Jr. def. Averno, Barbarian Caveman & Son of Villain III