CMLL Owner Paco Alonso Passes Away

– Francisco Alonso Lutteroth, the long-time owner of CMLL, has passed away. CMLL announced on Twitter, as you can see below, that Lutteroth, better known as Paco Alonso, passed away on Saturday at the age of 67. In the full statement, CMLL calls Alonso “the main architect of the greatness of Lucha Libra in recent decades.”

Alonso was the grandson of CMLL founder Salvador Lutteroth, and began working for CMLL in 1975 when it was EMLL. Salvador Lutteroth founded the promotion in 1938. At the time Alonso came into the company, his uncle Salvador “Chavo” Lutteroth Jr. had taken over the reigns and was in charge. He in turn retired in 1987 and control of the promotion passed onto Alonso. EMLL soon pulled out of the NWA, and Alonso changed the name to Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in 1991 to establish a new identity separate from the one associated with the NWA.

Alonso had a very hands-off policy regarding the creative aspects of the company as well as the day-to-day operations, focusing on the high-level decisions. His daughter Sofia is the Commercial Director of the company and handles the business activities of CMLL.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Lutteroth.

⚫ HASTA SIEMPRE SR. FRANCISCO ALONSO LUTTEROTH ⚫

Con profunda pena, informamos el deceso del Sr. Francisco Alonso Lutteroth, Presidente del Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre ocurrido el Sábado 6 de Julio de 2019. pic.twitter.com/7GHcWgtdZx — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 7, 2019

Un revolucionario que tomó las riendas de programación de la entonces Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre desde inicios de la década de los 80's y que fue punta de lanza para el giro modernizador de este deporte que arrancó en la década de los 90's con el nacimiento del CMLL. — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 7, 2019