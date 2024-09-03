wrestling / News
CMLL Saturday Coliseum 8.31.2024 Results: Atlantis Jr, Hechicero & Star Jr Team Up, More
CMLL held the Sábado De Coliseo event on August 31, 2024 from Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Lightning Match: Leono def. Inquisitor.
* 2/3 Falls Match: El Sagrado, Enfermero Jr. & Infarto def. Diamond, Retro & Robin (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Dark Panther, El Hijo del Pantera & Volcano def. Kraneo, Rey Bucanero & Vegas (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Metalica, Reyna Isis & Zeuxis def. La Catalina, Princess Sugehit & Skadi (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Averno def. Zandokan Jr. (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Atlantis Jr., Hechicero & Star Jr. def. Dragon Rojo Jr., Flip Gordon & El Valiente via Disqualification (2-1).
