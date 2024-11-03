wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 11.1.24: Rey Del Inframundo Title Match, More

November 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 11.1.24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL’s latest Viernes Espectacular took place on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Arena Mexico show below, per Fightful:

* Pierrothito, Pequeño Violencia & Pequeño Olímpico def. Shockercito, Galaxy & Último Dragoncito
Two Of Three Falls Match: Pelón Encapuchado, Brillante Jr. & Dulce Gardenia def. Okumura, Felino Jr. & Disturbio (2-1)
Two Of Three Falls Match: Kira, La Catalina, Tessa Blanchard def. Reyna Isis, Sanely, Zeuxis (2-1)
* CMLL Rey del Inframundo Championship Match: Difunto def. Bárbaro Cavernario Xelhua & Barboza
Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Depredadores (Volador Jr., Rugido & Magia Blanca) def. Místico, Esfinge & Neón (2-1). Rugido challenged Esfinge to a CMLL National Light Heavyweight Title match afterward.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading