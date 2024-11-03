CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 11.1.24: Rey Del Inframundo Title Match, More

CMLL’s latest Viernes Espectacular took place on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Arena Mexico show below, per Fightful:

* Pierrothito, Pequeño Violencia & Pequeño Olímpico def. Shockercito, Galaxy & Último Dragoncito

Two Of Three Falls Match: Pelón Encapuchado, Brillante Jr. & Dulce Gardenia def. Okumura, Felino Jr. & Disturbio (2-1)

Two Of Three Falls Match: Kira, La Catalina, Tessa Blanchard def. Reyna Isis, Sanely, Zeuxis (2-1)

* CMLL Rey del Inframundo Championship Match: Difunto def. Bárbaro Cavernario Xelhua & Barboza

Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Depredadores (Volador Jr., Rugido & Magia Blanca) def. Místico, Esfinge & Neón (2-1). Rugido challenged Esfinge to a CMLL National Light Heavyweight Title match afterward.