CMLL’s Zandokan Jr. Asks Tetsuya Naito To Let Him Join Los Ingobernables de Japon

Zandokan Jr. has been teaming with Los Ingobernables de Japon’s Yota Tsuji in the NJPW World Tag League, and he says he has a LIJ membership on his wish list. The two have eight points currently in the B-Block of the World Tag League, sitting at fifth place, and were able to defeat top seed Monstersauce on Monday’s show. In a post-match video, Zandokan said that he wants to join LIJ and asked Tetsuya Naito to let him in.

“World Tag League 2023,” Zandokan began (per Fightful). “I was halfway there, but Zandokan Jr’s dream to be in NJPW, the best company in Japan, and compete with these wrestlers was accomplished. Now everyone will be hearing the name of Zandokan Jr.”

He concluded, “Naito-San, I am begging it now in front of everyone: I want to be the newest member of Los Ingobernables de Japón.”