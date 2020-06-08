wrestling / News
WWE News: Code Orange Performs at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Rik Bugez Promotes WWE Ice Cream Bars
June 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Code Orange performed the theme song for NXT Takeover: In Your House live to open the show. You can see video of the performance below:
– The PPV had several throwback comedy segments, including NXT’s Rik Bugez trying the WWE Ice Cream bars:
When you hear @WWE ice cream bars are back. 😍🍦#NXTTakeOver @rikbugez pic.twitter.com/yxUsAjJZsc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2020
