WWE News: Code Orange Performs at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Rik Bugez Promotes WWE Ice Cream Bars

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Code Orange NXT Takeover: In Your House

– Code Orange performed the theme song for NXT Takeover: In Your House live to open the show. You can see video of the performance below:

– The PPV had several throwback comedy segments, including NXT’s Rik Bugez trying the WWE Ice Cream bars:

