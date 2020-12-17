wrestling / News

Cody & Brandi Rhodes Announce They’re Expecting On AEW Dynamite

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Fyter Fest

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are expecting their first child, as they announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On the an early segment of this week’s show, the couple announced in a vignette that Brandi is pregnant.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the couple, as you can see below:

The Rhodes are just one couple at least partially associated with AEW. Last month, Jon Moxley announced during a vignette that he and Renee Paquette.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brandi Rhodes, Cody, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading