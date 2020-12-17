wrestling / News
Cody & Brandi Rhodes Announce They’re Expecting On AEW Dynamite
December 16, 2020 | Posted by
Cody and Brandi Rhodes are expecting their first child, as they announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On the an early segment of this week’s show, the couple announced in a vignette that Brandi is pregnant.
Tony Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the couple, as you can see below:
Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes!!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you’re expecting a new baby!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2020
The Rhodes are just one couple at least partially associated with AEW. Last month, Jon Moxley announced during a vignette that he and Renee Paquette.
