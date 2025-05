Cody Deaner has lost his chance at a new TNA contract after he was defeated by Eddie Edwards at Under Siege. Friday night’s show saw Deaner battle Edwards with the stipulation being that if he won, he would get a new contract with the company. It was noted previously on Impact that Deaner’s contract expired at the beginning of May and so Deaner was fighting for his spot in the company.

Deaner lost to Edwards after Alisha Edwards hit him with a low blow behind the ref’s back, which allowed Edwards to hit the Boston Knee Party for the pinfall win.

The System then came out after the match and made fun of Deaner which led to the Eric Young and the Northern Armory making the save. An impromptu six-man tag match took place with the Northern Armory getting the win.

