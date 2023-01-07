wrestling / News
Cody Deaner on How Kevin Nash Put Him at Ease When They Worked Together
January 7, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Fightful (via WrestlingInc.com), Cody Deaner discussed working with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in Border City Wrestling:
“The first time I wrestled with Kev I was a little bit nervous, but he immediately put me at ease in the ring. I’m like, ‘Okay, this guy,’ I’ve always thought he was cool, and then you’re like, ‘Now, I know why they call you Big Daddy Cool.’ That is not just a catchphrase or a gimmick. He is cool. So I got to know Kevin by hanging out with him backstage and spending some time with him, and then after the shows.”
More Trending Stories
- Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
- More on Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE, Which Companies Might Buy WWE
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
- Note On Backstage Reactions To Vince McMahon Announcing Intent To Rejoin WWE Board