Cody Hits Roadblock for ‘Cody Rhodes’ Trademark

– PWInsider has a trademark update on Cody Rhodes attempting to apply for the trademark on the name “Cody Rhodes.” It was reported last April that Cody filed a trademark for the ring name a day after WWE’s trademark expired.

According to the latest update, Cody’s application for his old ring name has received an initial refusal due to the similarity with WWE’s registration of the same trademark. Originally, the AEW EVP and reigning TN champion had filed for his registration on April 13, which was when WWE’s registration was set to expire. However, it appears WWE later filed for renewal on May 15, claiming there was a delay due to COVID-19, resulting in the attempt for a late renewal.