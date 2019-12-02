Cody Reflects On His Father’s Legacy Before WWE Starrcade

– Dusty Rhodes is a big part of Starrcade’s history, and Cody reflected on his father’s legacy in the hours before WWE held their latest iteration of the show. The AEW star posted to Twitter to comment on how his dad “has had such a positive influence on pro-wrestling the last few years” even after he was gone. You can see the post below.

Rhodes created Starrcade in 1983 for the NWA. It ran until 2000 when WCW was bought by WWE and the PPV was discontinued, until being brought back in 2017 as a live event. Our coverage for the show is here.