Cody Rhodes Beats Seth Rollins After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Pics, Video)
– After last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Cody Rhodes faced Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 38 rematch. Cody won the match after hitting Rollins with a series of three Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.
PWInsider also noted that after the matchup, Cody thanked the crowd and the staff. He then took pictures with fans and signed some autographs while his music played to close out the event. You can view some clips and images from the dark main event that were posted on social media below.
Cody Rhodes derrotó a Seth Rollins después de que #SmackDown saliera del aire. Según personas del público de Worcester, fue un combatazo.
📸 @Sarge985 pic.twitter.com/kvezmGa12y
— Col Wrestling 🇨🇴 (@ColWrestling1) April 16, 2022
ENTRANCE: SETH ROLLINS #WWESMACKDOWN pic.twitter.com/fhonDGW53U
— PJM (@PJM75TWEETS) April 16, 2022
ENTRANCE: CODY RHODES #WWESMACKDOWN pic.twitter.com/3c2PWNHF01
— PJM (@PJM75TWEETS) April 16, 2022
🔥SETH ROLLINS 🔥vs 🇺🇸CODY RHODES😱
WWE SMACKDOWN (4/15/22 – Highlights)
DCU Center, Worcester, MA pic.twitter.com/OwEN7AawOE
— PJM (@PJM75TWEETS) April 16, 2022
Cody Rhodes Vs Seth Rollins is the dark match! #Smackdown #WWE pic.twitter.com/YeX2QONH36
— Steve Fall (@SteveFall) April 16, 2022
Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins #SmackDown after smackdown pic.twitter.com/Bb673J3w5o
— A. K IN WRESTLING TAMIL (@AKINWRESTLINGT3) April 16, 2022
