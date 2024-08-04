Cody Rhodes Says Both Major Parties Have Approached Him About Entering Politics In Georgia

Cody Rhodes says people from both major political parties have approached him about running for office in Georgia. Rhodes spoke with Gabby LaSpisa on her Gabby AF show and during the conversation, he noted that individuals from both the Democrat and Republican parties have spoken to him about potentially running for political office. You can see highlights below:

On being approached about running: “It’s funny that it’s been brought up a bunch lately because, as shocking as this might seem to people. We live in a society where you have your democratic party and republican party. So few people fall into moderate range anymore, even though so many of us have a moderate mindset. I actually got approached by, I won’t say the people directly, but I got approached by individuals from both parties about potentially running for an office in Georgia. That’s probably as far as I can say.”

On if he’s interested in running: “It was something that was genuinely appealing. Here is what’s appealing to me. Politics is policy. The policy is one thing to me, but the idea that you can take your spirit of influence, this modicum of fame that wrestling and sports entertainment gave me, to help people, seems like the greatest gift. I don’t know if it’s something….depending on how long I stay in this game, I don’t want to outstay my welcome, but that’s something that has become very appealing. Especially presented to me the possibilities that could come.”