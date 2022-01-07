Cody Rhodes Discusses Brandi Rhodes’ Commitment To Return To the Ring After Her Pregnancy

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, and the current AEW TNT Champion discussed a variety of topics, including the crowd reactions he’s receiving in AEW, Brandi Rhodes’ return to the ring after her pregnancy, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Cody Rhodes on the crowd reactions he’s receiving in AEW: “It’s kind of like the chicken and the egg situation. What’s happening right now is jarring in a really beautiful way for me. Looking back three years ago when I felt like a freakin’ wrestling messiah in terms of these reactions and the old school babyface I was presented as. Now when we have these situations where I’m not everyone’s favorite, and there is a large part of the audience that want to see me lose. That makes for really compelling television.”

On Brandi Rhodes’ return to the ring after her pregnancy: “In reality TV you see parts that are scripted or framed up. One of the things we really wanted to do with Rhodes to the Top was keeping it as authentic as possible. Included is the moment where she and I are in the basement gym we have, and I told her she needs to come back on Dark and how she should come back. And all of that manifested itself in this run she is currently on. You’ll hear so many women who go through pregnancy. They’ll talk about the bounceback but also the mental bounceback. The further commitment to it.”

On Brandi’s segment with Dan Lambert on AEW Dynamite: “A segment people talk about, especially with episodic TV. I have endless respect and admiration. I’m very proud of Brandi. I know she wants [daughter] Liberty to think she is the coolest of the cool when it comes to wrestlers. I think she does.”