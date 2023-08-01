Cody Rhodes Talks About Why He’s Choosing Classy Wardrobe Options

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on choosing to wear a more-formal suit as part of his ongoing career display (via Wrestling Inc). Rhodes explained that not only does it fit his personal tastes to an extent, but it stands to subvert popular stereotypes about the industry and its performers. He also took a moment to dismiss some of the negative pushback he’s faced for the choice from others in the business. You can find a few highlights from Rhodes and watch the full interview below.

On why he started wearing suits initially: “Sitting here now I feel like a suit, a tie, good shoes, all the fashion elements are very much something I enjoy. I like coming to work, and WWE, you see a lot of people show up in the coolest outfits it’s almost like a fashion show at two o’clock, at call time, people are just excited to be going to work, and they dress for work.”

On those who get bothered by his choice of wardrobe: “I feel good, I want to show up here and be the best dressed and present myself in the most classy way I possibly can. How does it affect you? It was real, you know, the kids say it I can’t use the term, like the most little penis energy thing I’ve ever heard, is when people are mad that I wear suits.”