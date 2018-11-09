Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Mock CM Punk For Calling Himself a Locker Room Leader in WWE

On a recent edition of Talk is Jericho (via Comicbook.com), Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho spoke about CM Punk repeatedly calling himself a locker room leader while with WWE…

Cody: “No one ever says, ‘I’m the leader.’ The first person who says that….especially, there’s this thing in wrestling ‘the locker room leader.’ Whenever somebody says, ‘I’m a locker room leader’ You definitely know that guy is not the locker room leader. That 100 percent,”

Jericho: “Do you remember this weird…we had this weird locker room meeting in WWE once where CM Punk said that. Do you remember that? I remember he said, ‘As the locker room leader.’ And I’m like, ‘You don’t lead me,”

Cody: “It worked on a certain demo of the locker room,” said Cody. “But there was one meeting where Booker T was in the room and Punk hit the, ‘As the locker room leader, I’m telling you guys all to pick up your trash.’ And Booker literally threw his trash on the floor. And said, ‘He’s not telling me to pick up my trash.’ They had this whole interaction. Glenn [Kane] is the only actual locker room leader. He’s the Mayor now.”