Cody Rhodes Says He Was the ‘Commercial’ Bullet Club: ‘The Least Cool Thing Ever’

Cody Rhodes says that while the Bullet Club started making money when he joined, it was the “least cool thing ever.” Rhodes joined the group in 2016 and he reflected on that part of his career, and how fans reacted to the stable at that time, on his What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast.

“You know what I’ve come to realize about the Bullet Club?,” Rhodes began (per Fightful). I talk with AJ and Finn about this all the time. Bullet Club was so cool when Finn Balor was doing it. So cool when AJ Styles was doing it, but they weren’t like printing money. It wasn’t the money making enterprise. I joined and it did start making money. However, it was the least cool thing ever.”

He continued, “I realized I was the commercial Bullet Club. That’s why I leaned into it a little at the end. When I look at the leaders of the Bullet Club, I don’t mind when people get into these heated arguments over how awful I was for it because we were doing well.”

Rhodes was a member of the group until he, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Marty Scrull left the group to become part of The Elite in October 2018, three months before AEW was officially announced.