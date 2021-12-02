wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Defeats Andrade El Idolo In Street Fight on AEW Dynamite
Cody Rhodes was victorious in a firey battle with Andrade El Idolo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Rhodes faced El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight on Wednesday night’s show, pinning him after a chaotic battle that saw Cody use a sledgehammer and golden shovel on his opponent.
The match ended as Brandi Rhodes appeared and lit a table on fire, which Cody then put himself and El Idolo through. Despite being on fire after, he managed to cover for the pinfall. You can see clips from the match below.
Wrestling Inc also reports that the FITE TV feed cut out during parts of the main event, with the feed going into a green screen. The feed was back up and running by the end of the show.
