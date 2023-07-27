Cody Rhodes Discusses Getting Fans to Believe In Him After WrestleMania 39 Loss

Cody Rhodes suffered a setback to his story when he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and he recently discussed the challenges of what followed. Rhodes appeared on Sam Roberts’ podcast and talked about his loss to Reigns, getting fans to believe in him after it and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the challenge of getting fans to believe in him after his WrestleMania loss: “Part of what we do is how happy they get and sometimes how furious they get. I was more surprised with the biggest task that came after. Minutes after, it dawned on me, to get back here, they have to still believe in me. I just lost in front of them, and they have to still believe. I’ve done some tough things. In the documentary, there are things said that could not be done, and we went and did them. The task of ‘can I get them to be on board even more after so many have invested, flown out, traveled, brought people.’

“I remember seeing a guy in the crowd who had every piece of my merch on, every piece, and he was just staring at me. Grown man, hand on his hips, I caught eyes, I couldn’t break. I told him, ‘I’m sorry.’ That was the part that surprised me the most. Every place we go to, and knock on wood this continues to happen, every place we go to seems like more excitement. I don’t want to buy in and be like, ‘I knew it.’ No, it’s a tough task. They feel more excited, and a thing I noticed was fans are bringing signs back a lot more these days. Signs, that’s like the greatest thing ever. I had to make the point of trying to acknowledge each one of these. That really fills me up.”

On his story not being a “lock” at this point: “I think we’re on pace to do something very special, but everything I do, is so fragile. It feels fragile, all great things are. The story of Cody Rhodes is not a lock. Getting back, it’s fragile, but I try to make it a lock.”