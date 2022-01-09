Cody Rhodes On Hook’s Rise In Popularity In AEW, Biggest Key To His Continued Success In the Company

In a recent interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Cody Rhodes discussed Hook’s rise to popularity in AEW, the biggest key to Hook’s continued success, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Cody Rhodes on Hook’s rise to popularity in AEW: “I think there was this natural anticipation for him and then there was, you’ll hear people refer to it as ‘the meme wrestler’ that was becoming because of Send Hook. That is not a bad thing if people are excited and have an interest. The thing you have to do, not just Hook himself, but as a company, we have to turn that into, ‘No, he’s not a joke. He’s not this inside gag. He’s actually going to be a wonderful pro wrestler himself.’ In the first outings Hook has had, he’s been able to do that. That’s what is so delicate about it.”

On the biggest key to Hook’s continued success: “I’ll give you a prime example, and I mean no disrespect to this person, do you remember Fandango? Everyone in the crowd was going nuts for Fandango. It was insane. But somewhere along the line, it fell back into humor and it fell back into ‘ironic wrestler’ and not an actual guy. You have those guys and girls on the card that you stand by, tentpole, can do the main event if needed, here for you if needed – he has to stay on that side of the coin and grow into his body. Whatever gets you to the dance, then you’re cruising. In this case, you have crowds chanting ‘We Want Hook’ and you have people going nuts for what he’s doing. It’s really cool to see as far as another second-generation wrestler watching it. All I see when watching it is I want to make sure we keep it going. Everything in wrestling is delicate. We want to keep him going. We have all the time in the world. [Tony Khan] has got him in a good spot, and they’re going to keep rolling.”

