wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan Presented With Crown Jewel Championship Rings

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Cody Rhodes Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

During the Crown Jewel post-show coverage, Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan were presented with their Crown Jewel Championship rings. Rhodes won his by defeating GUNTHER in the main event, while Morgan defeated Nia Jax earlier in the show. It was announced by Michael Cole that the 1.91 karat rings have 175 diamonds each.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading