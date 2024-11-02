wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan Presented With Crown Jewel Championship Rings
November 2, 2024 | Posted by
During the Crown Jewel post-show coverage, Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan were presented with their Crown Jewel Championship rings. Rhodes won his by defeating GUNTHER in the main event, while Morgan defeated Nia Jax earlier in the show. It was announced by Michael Cole that the 1.91 karat rings have 175 diamonds each.
Congratulations to the first-ever #WWECrownJewel CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/0mxbO6qqAQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024