Cody Rhodes On Which Moment Stood Out To Him On Road to Wrestlemania 40

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about a moment that stood out to him during the road to Wrestlemania 40 this year. He said it happened on the March 8 Smackdown, when he and Seth Rollins confronted The Rock and Roman Reigns.

He said: “There was a moment, in the ring, live, happening in real time where Seth and I came down through the people to confront the Tribal Chief and Final Boss. I got a big kick out of seeing them see us. I’ve given a lot of respect to The Rock, and will certainly continue to do so, but I think he didn’t know who I was as a player. I think in the moment, he saw, ‘Geez, they’re all doing the WOAH. He’s signing autographs on the way down here.’ It’s a different type of individual than perhaps he maybe saw a picture online or one clip. We base so much off GIFs and social media. That moment, right before I slapped him, and I brought that slap, that moment was a nice moment amongst myself and Seth and our place in all this.”