Cody Rhodes on People’s Skepticism for Shaq in AEW, Surprise for When People Doubt Him

– AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes recently appeared on ESPN690’s Action Sports Jax this week, and he discussed his recent tag team match on AEW Dynamite against NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Below is an excerpt from Cody Rhodes on the recent matchup (via Fightful).

“I know people were skeptical, and I understand why. I’m part of the hardcore audience and love pure wrestling, but I love doing things that have a hook to them and a sizzle to them that help drive pure wrestling. The same show Shaq was on, also featured Tully Blanchard. I’m surprised when people doubt me. I don’t mean to sound braggadocious, but I don’t go into anything without a game plan and being extremely organized. I assumed a lot of responsibility with a new talent in Jade, an untested talent in Red Velvet, and Shaq, who is not a wrestler. After it was over, I can tell you, [Shaq] has the bug. The one thing I did tell him, and we didn’t talk much, but I told him, ‘I think you’re a wrestler now.’ I meant that. There are matches people want to see, he took training very seriously, he brings eyes to our product and perhaps those eyes stay and watch the pure wrestling.”