Cody Rhodes Joins Rare Triple Crown Category With WWE King of the Ring Win

Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, putting him in a rare group of people with a particular group of accomplishments. Rhodes on the tournament at Night of Champions when he defeated Randy Orton in the finals. As Wrestling Inc noted, Rhodes is now just one of seven men to win King of the Ring, the Royal Rumble and a world championship in WWE.

Rhodes is now in that circle alongside Sheamus, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart, all of whom reached the states of winning all three accomplishments within WWE. Rhodes achieved the status in three years, with his first of two Royal Rumble wins coming in 2023 followed by his Undisputed WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 40 and then the KOTR win. Sheamus accomplished the status in about the same amount of time with his World Championship win coming in 2009, his King of the Ring win in 2010 and his Royal Rumble in in 2012.

Edge/Adam Copeland had the longest road to the accomplishment with nearly 10 years between his 2001 King of the Ring win and his 2010 Royal Rumble win.