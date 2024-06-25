– During a recent chat with Behind The Turnbuckle, Cody Rhodes discussed winning the Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and how it was a career highlight. He also spoke on sharing a moment with John Cena, when he came out during the match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on WrestleMania 40 being his career highlights: “It’s probably really easy for me to say WrestleMania 40 itself. Both nights. There is a particular moment at WrestleMania 40 that will stick with me forever. It’s not necessarily the one, two, three as much as I was really big under the learning tree and a student of John Cena’s. I liked his model, from a businessman, as a babyface character in wrestling. More than that, I liked the model and the standard he st as a human being. As a good ambassador for wrestling. As an authentic ambassador. Our fans can smell when this is not authentic. He was the right person for that job.”

On meeting eyes with John Cena at WrestleMania 40: “We’re in the ring, and Undertaker and Rock have their moment. John is off camera against the back wall, watching the end of Roman and I, as we’re both coming up. I just got to make eye contact with John. I don’t think I’ve ever learned anything more in my life than just the moment of eye contact with the captain, the leader, the dude. He’s out here to be part of this for me. It’s super touching. Having that moment with him, just brief contact, knowing I’m about to turn around and what’s about to happen, that’s the high of highs,” said Cody.