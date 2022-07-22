Cody Rhodes Says He Was Told to Save Torn Pec Reveal For WWE Hell in a Cell Show

During an interview with ComicBook.com (h/t Fightful), Cody Rhodes revealed that he was told to save the reveal of his torn pectoral muscle for the WWE Hell in a Cell show. WWE had announced the injury before the show, but Cody still worked his scheduled match against Seth Rollins. He kept the injury covered up with his American Nightmare jacket and revealed the bruising once he was in the ring with Rollins.

“No one saw it, other than, I think Vince (McMahon) saw it,” Cody said. “I was going to take my robe off for cameras, and the voice of God, whoever is head of production in that moment, I remember them saying, ‘Don’t.’ Stu, the camera operator, told me we were going to save it for the show. Very few people had actually seen it and how bad it was. Through the day, it was getting worse because there was so much blood, so much blood under my skin. I’m almost anemic, so if you chop me or squeeze me, you can see it instantly. Just the perfect person to have their body ripped in half for that moment.”

It remains to be seen when Cody will return to the ring after undergoing surgery for the injury.